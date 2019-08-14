Proposals for the cost to ride the rail discussed, but public input still wanted

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -The first phase of Honolulu rail system is set to open next December, and the Honolulu Rate Commission wants to know how much a trip on the rail should cost.
The commission met Tuesday to discuss some ideas and recommendations.
Among the options discussed were whether bus and rail fares should be the same with no charge for transfers; whether they should set flat rates or distance-based rates; and whether rates should vary for adults students seniors or low-income riders.
“I would like to give the operator some leeway to have specials. Maybe Sundays are half price for everybody because normally people aren’t riding and you got a fixed asset that going to be idle, it’s going to keep running anyway. Let’s get families and people using it for recreational purposes,” Ann Bouslog of the commission said.
No decisions were made Tuesday, but the Rate Commission will make its recommendation to the city. It will be up to the city council to determine the final fare structure.
There will be another meeting next month.
