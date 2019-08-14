Police need help tracking down suspects in armed robbery of 7-Eleven

By HNN Staff | August 14, 2019 at 11:51 AM HST - Updated August 14 at 12:12 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down two suspects wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven in Moanalua on Saturday.

Police said the incident happened at 3:05 a.m. on Saturday, when two masked men entered the convenience store. One had a firearm and demanded money from the cashier. The other went behind the counter and took boxes of cigarettes, police said.

(Image: CrimeStoppers)
Both suspects, who are believed to be in their 20s, then took money from the cash drawer and fled.

The men accused of carrying a gun was described as about 5-foot-10 and weighing 190 pounds, with a medium build and dark complexion.

The other man is believed to be about 5-foot-9 and 160 pounds, with a medium build and dark complexion.

Anyone with information on the two is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.

