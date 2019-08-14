Police need help tracking down suspects in armed robbery of 7-Eleven

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down two suspects wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven in Moanalua on Saturday.
Police said the incident happened at 3:05 a.m. on Saturday, when two masked men entered the convenience store. One had a firearm and demanded money from the cashier. The other went behind the counter and took boxes of cigarettes, police said.
Both suspects, who are believed to be in their 20s, then took money from the cash drawer and fled.
The men accused of carrying a gun was described as about 5-foot-10 and weighing 190 pounds, with a medium build and dark complexion.
The other man is believed to be about 5-foot-9 and 160 pounds, with a medium build and dark complexion.
Anyone with information on the two is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.
