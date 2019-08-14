Police arrest man identified as ‘person of interest’ in hotel fires investigation

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have arrested a man who may be linked to a string of intentionally-set fires at Waikiki hotels.
He was previously identified as a person of interest in the investigation after surveillance cameras captured him at the Alohilani Resort, the Waikiki Beachcomber, and the Grand Waikikian last week.
Authorities believe the fires were diversions to break into rooms.
The man was arrested Tuesday, but not for arson. Instead, it was in connection with a burglary warrant.
This story will be updated.
