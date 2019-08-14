Mountain biker rushed to hospital in critical condition

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -A mountain biker was hospitalized with critical injuries after an accident on Oahu Tuesday afternoon.
Fire rescuers airlifted the 62-year-old man to the front lawn of Sunset Beach Elementary School. There he was met by an ambulance and EMS personnel.
Officials said the man fell on a trail in the Pupukea-Paumalu Forest Reserve just before 1:20 p.m.
Fire officials say they sent one crew up the mountain to locate the rider. When they got to his location, HFD said other riders in the group with the man were performing CPR.
