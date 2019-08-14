Maui man accused of ‘buying’ girl from Thailand for sex set to enter plea

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Maui businessman accused of trying to smuggle a young girl to Hawaii from Thailand for sex is set to enter a plea on Wednesday.
Federal authorities allege that 76-year-old George Theros “bought” the underage girl back in 2014 and sexually assaulted her.
Theros has been in the hospital because he's apparently suffering from life-threatening throat cancer.
Court documents show he’s scheduled to enter a plea at the Queen’s Medical Center.
This story will be updated.
