Maui man accused of ‘buying’ girl from Thailand for sex set to enter plea
By HNN Staff | August 14, 2019 at 5:58 AM HST - Updated August 14 at 5:58 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Maui businessman accused of trying to smuggle a young girl to Hawaii from Thailand for sex is set to enter a plea on Wednesday.

Federal authorities allege that 76-year-old George Theros “bought” the underage girl back in 2014 and sexually assaulted her.

Theros has been in the hospital because he's apparently suffering from life-threatening throat cancer.

Court documents show he’s scheduled to enter a plea at the Queen’s Medical Center.

