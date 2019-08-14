Looking for a pet? Hawaiian Humane Society hoping to ‘clear the shelter’ this weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Looking for a reason to bring home a new member of the family? This weekend could be your perfect opportunity.
The Hawaiian Humane Society will be taking part in a nationwide effort to break the record for number of pets adopted. It’s called ‘Clear the Shelters’ day and it’s happening on Aug. 17.
Adoption fees at the Moiliili location will be waived for not just dogs, but for all animals in the shelter. The mass adoption event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“The Hawaiian Humane Society strives to find all animals available for adoption a new ohana, and we hope that this event will really bring more awareness to the community about adoption,” said Daniel Roselle, Director of Community Relations at the Hawaiian Humane Society. “We have many wonderful animals searching for families, so come on by to help us clear the shelter on August 17."
New adoptive families will receive a free sample of Hill’s Pet Nutrition food and other fun giveaways throughout the day.
To view those animals in need of a home right now, click here to visit HawaiianHumane.org.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.