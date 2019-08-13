Light trades, more heat with some afternoon clouds and showers

Trade winds are still gentle over the islands, with daytime sea breezes allowing afternoon clouds and pop-up showers to develop. We’ll also have nighttime land breezes that will help clear clouds and any showers from leeward areas, but also could allow showers to increase for windward areas. Trade winds should finally pick up speed around Friday as a trough to the northwest finally moves away. The trade winds will likely slow down again early next week as a trough moves westward over the islands.