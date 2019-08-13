Light trades, more heat with some afternoon clouds and showers

Trade winds are still gentle over the islands, with daytime sea breezes allowing afternoon clouds and pop-up showers to develop. We’ll also have nighttime land breezes that will help clear clouds and any showers from leeward areas, but also could allow showers to increase for windward areas. Trade winds should finally pick up speed around Friday as a trough to the northwest finally moves away. The trade winds will likely slow down again early next week as a trough moves westward over the islands.
At the beach, a swell generated by typhoons in the western Pacific will peak sometime Wednesday or Thursday, bringing an increase in surf to exposed north, west and south shores. The south swell is holding on, but will likely drop during the second half of the week. East shores will remain small due to a lack of trade winds. Looking ahead, a storm low southeast of New Zealand could generate advisory-level surf for south-facing shores from around Monday night through the middle of next week.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.