Justices: ‘Reasonable’ access to Hawaiian language immersion a constitutional right

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Supreme Court has ruled Hawaii’s constitution requires “reasonable access” to Hawaiian language immersion programs as a necessary component of restoring the language and ultimately the culture.
The case was brought by the parent of two schoolchildren on Lanai. The only public school on the island has not been able to build a Hawaiian language immersion program.
Lanai school officials said they tried repeatedly to hire faculty for an immersion program, but had too much trouble recruiting.
In a 3-to-2 decision, the state Supreme Court ruled that access to a Hawaiian language class a few times a week was not sufficient and said steps must be taken to attempt to build the program.
“These steps might include providing greater financial or other incentives to attract immersion teachers to Lanai, furnishing transportation for a teacher to commute to Lanai, using multiple instructors to share teaching duties, partnering with community members knowledgeable in olelo Hawaii, modifying school days or hours of instruction to accommodate the availability of a teacher, or adopting any other alternative method of providing access to a Hawaiian immersion program," the justices wrote.
“Ultimately, all reasonable alternatives are to be considered to determine whether access to a Hawaiian immersion program is feasible, and the state is constitutionally obliged to take a reasonable course of action that would afford access.”
In her dissent, Justice Paula Nakayama said she agreed the state should provide “as many students as possible” with access to immersion programs but she disagreed that the state Constitution required it.
The case was sent back to Circuit Court to determine if the state has done all it can to provide the program on Lanai.
The state Department of Education launched its Hawaiian Language Immersion Program in 1987. Instruction is only in Hawaiian through grade 5, at which point English is introduced.
