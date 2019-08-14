Jojo Ward named to Earl Campbell Award Watch-list

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Earlier today it was announced that University of Hawaii wide receiver Jojo Ward has been named to the Earl Campbell Award Watchlist.
While many University of Hawaii football players continue to be recognized for their achievements on the field ahead of the season, the Earl Campbell award takes into account deeds an attitudes off of it.
The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football that exhibits the characteristics of 1977 Heisman Trophy winner Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community and tenacity — specifically tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals.
The nominee must meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas high school and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or four-year Division I college in Texas.
Ward is a 2016 graduate of Midway High School in Hewitt, Texas
The Watch List will be narrowed to up to 16 semifinalists in November and then up to five finalists in December. The finalists will be brought to Tyler for The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Banquet scheduled for Jan. 15, 2020.
