If HECO calls you about an overdue bill, it’s a scam, police warn

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Overdue electric bill payments is another con resurfacing that scammers are using to steal your money.
Honolulu police along with CrimeStoppers say callers pretending to be HECO employees threaten to shut off power if you don’y pay up.
Recent cases have been reported where the customer gave out their credit card information over the phone and fraudulent charges were later made.
HECO assures they’ll never call about delinquent payments.
“If you receive a threatening call from a utility company, ‘Just hang up!’ and dial the customer service number listed on your actual bill or on the company website. Do not call the number on your caller ID because it will lead you right back to the scammer,” HECO said in a statement.
Officials are reminding the public to never give out personal information over the phone, and to be highly cautious of emails with links appearing to be from trusted companies.
If workers from the utility company shows up at your door, they will always be dressed in official company attire, have proper identification, and arrive in a company marked vehicle.
