Having trouble signing up for free fall programs offered by the city? You’re not alone

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Technical difficulties for a second day foiled a sign-up period for online registration for free classes at city parks.
The city said online registration has been postponed until further notice, and that it’s working to address the issue.
Apparently no one was able to register for classes because too many people went on the website.
Classes offered include a variety of activities from archery to Zumba.
The site also ran into difficulties on Monday and it has remained offline since.
For more information on classes offered and walk-in registration, click here.
