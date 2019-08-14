Forecast: Light trade winds persist, expected to speed up for the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Slow trade winds will continue to bring some clouds and showers to the windward sides of the islands, but the winds have been light enough over leeward areas to support some afternoon sea breezes and overnight land breezes.
Expect the clouds over the interior and leeward areas from this afternoon to be clearing out tonight, with some additional formation again tomorrow afternoon. The forecast remains trade winds through the weekend with some weakening with the new week.
Surf is expected to drop during the second half of the week with mainly background energy from the southeast and south along south-facing shores.
West swells from a pair of typhoons in the west Pacific last week will continue to fill in tonight and peak sometime Wednesday or Thursday, before slowly decreasing through early next week.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.