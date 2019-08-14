Boston Salmon eyes redemption in October

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Although his official UFC debut lasted just 25 seconds back in July, Waianae native Boston Salmon is ready for another shot at UFC glory.
On Tuesday, it was announced that a bantamweight fight between Salmon and Randy Costa will take place on the upcoming UFC on ESPN6 card at the TD Garden in Boston on Oct. 18.
Both Costa and Salmon will be seeking their first win inside the Octagon.
Salmon (6-2) earned his UFC contract just as other local fighter’s Maki Pitolo and Punahele Soriano did with victories in Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series in July of 2017. Salmon fell in his debut earlier this year at UFC 236 losing by KO to Khalid Taha.
Former UFC champion Chris Weidman and Dominck Reyes are scheduled to headline the card in October.
