Another complaint filed against Honolulu officer with troubled past

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Another official complaint has been filed against a police officer with a history of domestic violence allegations.
Darren Cachola was fired in 2015 after he was caught on camera fighting with his then-girlfriend at Kuni’s restaurant in Waipahu a year earlier.
He subsequently got his job back.
And then earlier this year, he was charged with abuse of a household member.
The newest complaint against Cachola comes from his wife.
The two are in the process of getting divorced, and she claims through her attorney that Cachola got other officers to question her twice about their visitation and child custody dispute.
Attorney Eric Seitz says she is terrified and claims the department has been used by Cachola to harass her ― and has refused to act on her complaints.
Cachola’s attorney said the officer was doing what any citizen could do to enforce a visitation order.
The Honolulu Police Department has not responded to the complaint.
This story will be updated.
