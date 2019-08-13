Wahine begin season outside AVCA Top 25 in first preseason poll

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team was left off of the AVCA preseason Top 25 poll released earlier today.
This will be the second consecutive year the team is unranked heading into the start the season.
But it’s never how you start, just how you finish.
The Wahine received 13 points, placing them at 32 along with Northern Iowa.
The defending national champion Stanford Cardinals come into 2019 ranked No. 1 in the country.
The Cardinal received 62 out of 64 first-place votes, and Nebraska was second with one vote, followed by Minnesota, Texas and Wisconsin. Penn State, received one first-place vote, as the Nittany Lions start the season at No. 8.
Hawaii will play four ranked teams this season including its home opener Aug. 30, against No. 21 San Diego.
The schedule will also feature matches against No. 21. Washington, on the road against No. 13, Baylor, and back at the Stan Sheriff Center against No. 20 Cal Poly.
The next poll will be released Sept. 2.
