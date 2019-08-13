Trades slowly returning, more humid conditions ahead

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A slow increase in trade winds is expected through the week. Trades will be making a come back, the next day or two will still see winds light enough to see some afternoon sea breezes and nighttime land breezes. This will lead to some clouds and isolated showers over the interior and leeward sections of the islands that will clear overnight. As trades become more established at the end of the work week, look for clouds and showers to be focused more on the typical windward and mauka areas.
The light trades have led to small surf along the east facing shores. But, with the anticipated return of stronger trades later this week, the surf will rise slightly along the east facing shores. The stronger trades though, will lead to choppier waters. A series of southeast and south swells will keep south shore surf near or slightly above the summer average over the next several days. A couple of westerly typhoon swells have arrived. A slow rise is expected through Tuesday, peaking on Wednesday.
