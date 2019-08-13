Rams cheerleaders visit Oahu military bases

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The NFL has officially arrived in Hawaii.
During the week leading up to the Los Angeles Rams’ preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, at Aloha Stadium, the Rams will host various activities and events in the local community.
Today, the festivities began with the Rams cheerleaders visiting two military bases on Oahu.
During the morning, the ladies visited Marie Corps Base Hawaii at Kaneohe Bay, taking pictures with fans and service members, before heading to Wahiawa to meet with soldiers at the Schofield Barracks Army Installation later in the afternoon.
