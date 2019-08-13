Police search for suspects in armed carjacking in Punaluu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Honolulu police are looking for three suspects accused in an armed robbery in Punaluu.
The alleged hold up happened on Kamehameha Highway near Haleaha Road around 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 2.
Investigators say a male suspect held the victim at gun point before stealing his keys and taking off in the victim’s SUV. Police said the firearm used was a semiautomatic pistol.
Two women allegedly took off in the suspect’s white sedan, which is believed to be either a Honda or Accura.
The victim’s vehicle is a White 2017 Subaru Forrester with the license plate SZR 419.
Police provided a sketch of the male suspect and described him as a Portuguese Hawaiian man standing 5′ 8″ to 6′ tall. He was said to be in his late teens or early 20s with a thin build.
One of the female suspects is said to go by the name Kanani.
Anyone with tips is asked to contact police.
