Man who died after falling off vehicle identified; police seek witnesses

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -A man who died after falling off a vehicle has been identified as police seek witnesses to the incident.
Honolulu CrimeStoppers says it happened in the morning hours of July 31 in Waipahu.
A woman was behind the wheel of a black Chrysler 300 with three men reportedly riding on the trunk.
Officials say the men later fell off and one of them sustained fatal injuries.
The man who died has since been identified as 29-year-old Lesili Sekona of Waianae.
Honolulu police are asking anyone with information or may have witnessed the incident to come forward and call 955-8300. CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 cash reward to tips that lead to the arrest of a suspect.
So far, no arrests have been reported.
This story may be updated.
