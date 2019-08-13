Local Connection: UH Football

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -The University of Hawaii Rainbow Warriors football team kicks off its season in less than three weeks, giving everyone time to take a look at our calendars and the team’s great schedule and, find a game to attend.
It’s not like the years when you couldn’t get a seat for the best games, but you can count on UH to put on an entertaining effort -- win or lose.
The first game is Aug. 24 at Aloha Stadium, and is against Arizona of the Pac 12.
It will be a great opportunity to get a win against a top-conference team, the first of three Pac 12 teams in the UH schedule.
Plus there is some sentimental value in watching two teams that are part of the legacy of highly respected Coach Dick Tomey who passed away last year.
It feels like every year supporters of the Rainbow Warriors have to beg to get people to come watch in person, especially students.
That’s a shame because this team and the university it represents are part of the fabric of our community, which feels so divided on other issues right now.
Lets give them a chance to bring us together at least once a week; a chance to celebrate a great sport and a great university, both deserving our respect and support.
