HTA and AVP First to host free statewide volleyball clinics

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Tourism Authority and AVPFirst are teaming up to put on state wide beach volleyball clinics across the state at local Boys and Girls Clubs.
The specialized clinics will be offered from August through September across six Hawaiian Islands and have former professional and collegiate players in attendance to lead the initiative.
Hawaii-born Olympian and AVP Champion Kevin Wong, the University of Hawaii beach volleyball staff, and other AVP pro’s will be on hand to assist players of all skill levels across the islands.
The clinics will begin August 19 through September 22, and take place on the islands of Oahu, Maui, Kauai, Hawaii Island, Molokai and Lanai.
These clinics are free for the children to attend, due in large part to tourism dollars from the Transient Accommodations Tax.
Here’s a look at the schedule:
