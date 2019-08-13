HPD investigating crash in McCully that left moped rider critically injured

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating a crash early Tuesday in McCully that sent a moped rider to the hospital in critical condition.
Authorities said a 34-year-old woman was riding her moped in the eastbound direction on South King Street near Isenberg Street around 2 a.m. when she suddenly lost control and hit the curb.
She was ejected from her moped and landed on the sidewalk.
Paramedics treated and transported the woman to the hospital with in critical condition with a head injury, but she has since improved and is expected to survive, officials said.
Speed does not appear to be a factor in the crash, but it’s not known if alcohol or drugs were involved.
A portion of South King Street was temporarily closed, but the road has been reopened.
This story will be updated.
