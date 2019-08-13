Honolulu officer who pleaded guilty in Kealoha corruption case fights to keep job

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Honolulu Police Officer Danny Sellers is fighting to keep his job.
Sellers pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor in the Kealoha’s public corruption case.
He’s serving a year probation for sharing information with former Deputy Prosecutor Katherine Kealoha about the mailbox theft that she blamed on her uncle.
Sellers copped a plea-deal before the trial began.
Hawaii News Now has learned that HPD notified Sellers that it plans to fire him, and Sellers has received papers about his termination.
But he’s challenging it saying other officers who have done the same thing were only suspended.
