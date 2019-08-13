Here’s how you can weigh in on future rates for Honolulu rail

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The first phase of the Honolulu rail system is set to open by December 2020 — and city officials want to hear from you before setting rates for commuters.
The Honolulu Rate Commission is seeking public opinion on several different topics related to rail rates, including whether bus and rail fares should be the same with no charge for transfers, and whether they should set flat rates or distance-based rates.
They also want the public to weigh in on whether rates should vary for adults, students, seniors or low-income riders.
They’re also considering discounted monthly or annual passes.
According to the city’s Department of Transportation Services, which will be operating the rail system — along with TheBus and The HandiVan as the island’s public transportation system — rates are still being discussed.
The Rate Commission will make its recommendations to DTS. However, ultimately, it will be the City Council that determines the fare structure for rail.
The city has previously set the goal of having fares cover about 30 percent of the cost of operations and maintenance. That’s another topic up for discussion at the meetings.
Public testimony may be given at the following Rate Commission meetings:
- Tuesday, Aug. 13 from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Mission Memorial Building meeting room
- Tuesday, Sept. 10 from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Mission Memorial Building meeting room
Written testimony may also be submitted to Howard “Puni” Chee:
Rate Commission, c/o Howard "Puni" Chee
Department of Transportation Services (C&C Honolulu)
650 South King Street, Second Floor, Honolulu, HI 96813
