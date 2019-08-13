In Hawaii, infant care is pricier than college

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The average cost for infant care in Hawaii is more than $1,100 a month ― or nearly $14,000 a year ― according to a recent report from the Economic Policy Institute.
That’s the 12th highest average in the nation, and more than resident undergraduate tuition at UH (which will set you back $11,304 at UH-Manoa for the upcoming school year).
And it doesn’t get much better for toddlers.
The report said child care for a 4-year-old averages about $9,000 a year or $745 a month. If you have an infant and a toddler, the bill for child care would top $22,000 a year.
The report notes that with the state’s median family income at $85,000 a year, the average family would have to spend more than 26% of its income to keep a toddler and infant in child care at the same time.
A minimum wage worker, meanwhile, would need to work full time for 34 weeks just to pay for child care for one infant.
