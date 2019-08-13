Hawaii falls to Italy 4-0 in Little League Softball World Series

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - What was one of the most dominant runs in the Softball Little League World Series has ended.
Honolulu’s all-star team fell in the quarterfinals of the Little League Softball World Series 4-0 against Italy.
Honolulu came into the game undefeated with some of the best hitting and highest scoring offenses in the tournament.
Hawaii averaged nearly 10 runs a game, but couldn’t muster that same magic against a steady Italian pitching squad which held them scoreless for the first time in the tournament.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.