Four Hawaii players on Team USA roster for Tokyo Olympics

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The U.S. Men’s National volleyball team qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on Sunday after defeating the Netherlands, 25-18, 25-20, 17-25, 25-21 at the FIVB qualification tournament.
Four players with island ties currently play on the roster.
Shoji brothers Kawika and Erik, former Kamehameha Warriors Micah Christenson and Micah Ma’a all played vital roles in Team USA’s victory on Saturday.
This is the 10th consecutive Olympic Games the men’s volleyball team has qualified for and the 12th overall.
The U.S. Men have won three Olympic gold medals (1984, ’88 and 2008) and two bronze (1992 and 2016).
