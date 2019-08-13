Former Warrior Rojas makes big league debut

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Big league roster’s continue to call up ball player’s with Hawaii ties, and they continue to deliver.
Former UH baseball standout Josh Rojas had a pair of hits in his major league debut last night against the Colorado Rockies, including an RBI single in the seventh inning.
Arizona defeated Colorado 8-6 due in part to Rojas play in the batter’s box.
Rojas was acquired last month in a deal that sent Zack Greinke to Houston and became just the 10th Arizona-born player to suit up for their hometown Diamondbacks.
Rojas was selected by the Houston Astros with the 16th pick in the 26th round (781st overall) of the 2017 MLB Draft.
