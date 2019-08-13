Forecast: Light trades, warm temperatures and some afternoon clouds

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The trade winds are blowing, but barely, which will allow for nighttime land breezes and afternoon sea breezes. There could be a few nighttime windward showers and some afternoon clouds and isolated showers for leeward and interior areas of the islands, but conditions are stable and rainfall will be on the light side. Trade winds are expected to increase by Friday and could become breezy for some spots.