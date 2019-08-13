Bench warrant issued for woman accused of stabbing dog to death

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police are searching for a woman who was indicted in an animal cruelty case.
Liciela Agpalza-Butolph is accused of stabbing her boyfriend’s dog to death. She is wanted on a $20,000 Grand Jury Bench Warrant.
She was indicted for first-degree animal cruelty after the alleged stabbing at their Wahiawa apartment back in June.
The 19-year-old has no prior convictions and is known to frequent the Wahiawa area.
If convicted, she could spend up to five years in prison.
Call police if you’ve seen her.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.