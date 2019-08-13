Bench warrant issued for woman accused of stabbing dog to death

Bench warrant issued for woman accused of stabbing dog to death
Liciela Agpalza-Butolph (Image: Honolulu Police Department)
By HNN Staff | August 12, 2019 at 4:08 PM HST - Updated August 12 at 4:09 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police are searching for a woman who was indicted in an animal cruelty case.

Liciela Agpalza-Butolph is accused of stabbing her boyfriend’s dog to death. She is wanted on a $20,000 Grand Jury Bench Warrant.

She was indicted for first-degree animal cruelty after the alleged stabbing at their Wahiawa apartment back in June.

The 19-year-old has no prior convictions and is known to frequent the Wahiawa area.

If convicted, she could spend up to five years in prison.

Call police if you’ve seen her.

