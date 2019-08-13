Storm death toll climbs in China; Japan prepares for 3rd typhoon in as many weeks

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The death toll from Typhoon Lekima in eastern China rose to 45 people Monday, according to government officials.
The storm continued up the coast, racking up billions of dollars in economic losses and widely disrupting travel.
Typhoon Lekima, China’s ninth typhoon this year, made landfall early on Saturday with winds gusting up to 116 mph.
According to AccuWeather, most of the lives were lost in Zhejiang’s Yongjia County when an earthen dam broke.
The report says the roughly 120 people in the village did not have time to safely evacuate before the floodwaters swept downstream.
The center of the storm has since traveled north and off the coast.
Officials said about 1.2 million people were evacuated in the area including some residents in the financial hub of Shanghai.
The total estimated economic toll of the storm is over $2.5 billion in China.
Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Krosa is taking aim at Japan.
Despite weakening into a tropical storm, meteorologists say Krosa will likely become a typhoon again before making landfall in southern Japan as early as Thursday.
Heavy rainfall will also raise the risk for flooding and mudslides across southern Japan from Wednesday afternoon into Friday morning.
Weather officials in Japan are urging people to follow the latest weather updates on the typhoon, as millions of people travel by air, land or sea during the traditional Bon summer holidays in mid-August.
In Hawaii, a small west swell from the pair of typhoons will be possible through middle of next week.
