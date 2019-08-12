Researchers return to summit as TMT opponents launch online push and thousands march on Maui

JOIN US on SUN 8/11 @11am Hawaii time, for an unprecedented, LIVE, WORLDWIDE #JAM4MAUNAKEA. At that time, this post will automatically premiere a video of a dream team of kūpuna, artists & protectors at Mauna Kea singing the choruses to "Kū Haʻaheo" & "Hawaiʻi Loa", as a unified post with our allies tagged below. No matter who or where you are on this planet, we ask you to click “Get Reminder”, SHARE, and better yet, rise to the #Jam4MaunaKea #Challenge! As you play this video on 1 device, GO LIVE on another, singing or jamming along. Or, pre-record and post it when others go live. For practice video, lyrics, chords, instructions & details visit www.puuhuluhulu.com/jam4Maunakea ------ 1 of many epic traditions passed over the generations is the “Backyard Kanikapila" - a time when relationships are fostered, creativity flows, and stories are preserved. This is our TIME. Our BACKYARD. Our RELATIONS. Our STORY. Our PEOPLE. To our relations and supporters across the globe, NOW is the time to step up and stand with Mauna Kea, and to sing and jam with and for Mauna Kea - #EKanikapilaKākou! Letʻs send a strong message that the mauna must be protected, no new development can happen on sacred sites, and the rights of the people come before profit. #MeleKiaʻiMauna #EKanikapilaKākou #MaunaMajority #MaunaMele #MaunaOverMoney #TMTShutdown ----- To be considered for repost and a possible edited piece bringing together various locations, artists and hui, use the #Jam4MaunaKea hashtag, and tag Pu'uhonua o Pu'uhuluhulu Maunakea,Mana Maoli, Kanaeokana, Oiwi TV, Protect Mauna Kea