Police investigation prompts panic at Queen Kaahumanu Center

KAHULUI, Maui (HawaiiNewsNow) - A police investigation led to some tense moments at the Queen Kaahumanu Center in Kahului Saturday night.
Shortly after 8 p.m., witnesses observed several officers walking through the complex with rifles drawn.
Authorities said they were looking for a Wailea theft suspect.
Tenants and shoppers at the mall at the time say they had to be evacuated, however police said they did not order the evacuation.
According to a store manager Hawaii News Now talked to, an alert was sent out by the shopping center’s management at around 8:10 p.m. telling tenants to “remain calm.”
A second message was sent at around 8:30 p.m. instructing tenants “to begin closing procedures.”
Police said the theft suspect they were looking for has not been located.
