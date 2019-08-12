Police investigation prompts panic at Queen Kaahumanu Center

Police investigation prompts panic at Queen Kaahumanu Center
Queen Kaahumanu Center (File Image) (Source: Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff | August 11, 2019 at 3:26 PM HST - Updated August 11 at 3:37 PM

KAHULUI, Maui (HawaiiNewsNow) - A police investigation led to some tense moments at the Queen Kaahumanu Center in Kahului Saturday night.

Shortly after 8 p.m., witnesses observed several officers walking through the complex with rifles drawn.

Authorities said they were looking for a Wailea theft suspect.

Tenants and shoppers at the mall at the time say they had to be evacuated, however police said they did not order the evacuation.

According to a store manager Hawaii News Now talked to, an alert was sent out by the shopping center’s management at around 8:10 p.m. telling tenants to “remain calm.”

A second message was sent at around 8:30 p.m. instructing tenants “to begin closing procedures.”

Police said the theft suspect they were looking for has not been located.

Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.