Man arrested following crash that left pedestrian seriously injured in Nanakuli

NANAKULI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 45-year-old man was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle while crossing Farrington Highway in Nanakuli on Sunday night, authorities said.
The crash happened around 9 p.m. near Lualualei Naval Road and Hele Gas Station.
Police said the pedestrian was hit while crossing the road outside of a marked crosswalk.
Paramedics treated and transported the victim to the hospital in serious condition.
According to police, the driver initially drove off without helping the pedestrian. But a witness confronted the driver and asked him to return to the scene of the crash.
Authorities said the driver, 21-year-old Alafale Lave, was arrested on suspicion of an accident involving substantial injuries.
Lave has since been released pending investigation.
A stretch of Farrington Highway was shut down, but all lanes were reopened by 12:20 a.m.
