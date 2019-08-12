Multiple road closures in effect as crews battle multiple Maui brush fires

MAUI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters responded to multiple brush fires in Central Maui at about 5 p.m. Sunday.
According to police, at least two separate fires were reported near Honoapiilani Highway and Waiko Road.
Road closures are in effect at Honopiilani Highway at Kuihelani Highway and Maui Tropical Plantation. Waiko Road at Waiale Road, Manea Street and Kuihelani Highway are also closed.
Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.
This story will be updated.
