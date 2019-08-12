LA-Honolulu flight turned around mid-flight because of fumes in cabin

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaiian Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Honolulu turned around about two hours into flight Monday because of fumes reported near the aft galley.
Hawaiian Airlines Flight 3 took off about 10 a.m. Los Angeles time with 238 passengers and 10 crew on board. The airline said the flight landed without incident at Los Angeles airport at 2:39 p.m.
Medical personnel met the aircraft as a precaution, Hawaiian Airlines said.
“We have determined that the non-toxic odor resulted from an engine wash prior to departure,” the airline said, in a statement. “We sincerely apologize to our guests for the inconvenience.”
Passengers were accommodated on other flights.
