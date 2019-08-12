Hawaiian to offer nonstop service between Maui and the Ninth Island

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaiian Airlines will kick off direct service between Maui and the Ninth Island starting in December.
The airline said the Kahului-Las Vegas service will be offered four times a week, starting Dec. 15.
Hawaiian Air is offering one-way introductory fares on the route of $199 through Aug. 14.
“Hawaiian has been carrying local residents to and from Las Vegas, and welcoming our Nevada visitors to Hawaii for over 30 years,” said Peter Ingram, Hawaiian Airlines president and CEO, in a news release.
“We’re thrilled to once again offer the convenience of nonstop flights between the Valley Isle and the ninth island."
Hawaiian Airlines first offered direct service between Honolulu and Las Vegas in 1985, and offered a Kahului-Las Vegas route from 2010 to 2012.
The airline’s three daily nonstop flights between Honolulu and Las Vegas carried more than 470,000 travelers between the two cities last year.
