Hawaii police plan to raise pay for officers’ off-duty work

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (AP) - Hawaii Island police could receive pay raises for work performed while they are off-duty.
West Hawaii Today reported Sunday that officers who provide services to private companies or government agencies could see pay increases of up to 50% over the next two years.
Officials say the increase is part of a special duty pay schedule to be discussed in public hearings Sept. 12 in Hilo and Sept. 13 in Kailua-Kona.
Hawaii County law requires requests for private-duty police services to be administered by the police chief, who collects fees to defray the costs of running the program.
Interim raises of 32% to 38% are expected to begin sooner after hearings and submission of written public comments.
An official says the special duty rate has not been raised since 2007.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.