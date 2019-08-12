Forecast: Light winds give way to hot, humid conditions

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light to moderate trade winds will prevail through Wednesday.
A few passing showers will affect windward areas each night and early morning, while interior and leeward areas see spotty showers each afternoon and early evening.
Breezy trade winds will return Thursday into next weekend. This will bring more typical trade wind weather featuring mainly windward and mauka showers, and the occasional leeward spillover.
The lighter trades will keep east shore surf small through early next week, with a bump expected during the middle to latter part of the week as the trades strengthen.
A series of southeast and south swells will keep south shore surf near or slightly above the summer average this week.
Westerly swells from typhoons in the West Pacific will give surf a noticeable boost along exposed north-, west- and south-facing shores Monday through late this week.
