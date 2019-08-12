Critics of plan for Sherwood Forest put up crosses to represent iwi found in area

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Critics of a planned park at Waimanalo’s Sherwood Forest temporarily put up 92 crosses over the weekend.
They said they represent the iwi kupuna that have been found buried in the area.
Mayor Kirk Caldwell has said that the city will go ahead with Phase 1 of the project, which includes a multi-purpose field, playground, parking lot and new walkways.
He has said that the rest of the master plan will not move forward without the community’s consent.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.