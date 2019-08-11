Water levels in Halemaumau crater continue to rise

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The water level at the bottom of Halemaumau crater continues to slowly rise, enlarging the area of the pond slightly over the past couple days.
The USGS says, different parts of the pond have different colors, presumably reflecting different amounts or varying chemistry of dissolved particles in the water.
Scientists have discovered that this water inside Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano crater is hot.
The U.S. Geological Survey says temperature readings taken show that a growing pool of water in Halemaumau crater, the former home of Kilauea’s summit lava lake, is about 158 degrees. Geologists also observed steam rising from the pond.
For the first time in recorded history, the presence of water in the crater was confirmed last week.
The crater floor collapsed last summer and the lava lake disappeared as Kilauea stopped erupting for the first time in over 30 years.
In certain circumstances, underground magma interacting with water can create explosive eruptions.
Researchers say an eruption is not imminent.
