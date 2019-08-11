Statewide scores from week two of Hawaii prep football

Over in Salt Lake, Moanalua’s season opening 21-20 win against Iolani was one of the most exciting games of the weekend. Menehune field goal kicker Griffin Motas booted a 27 yard field goal as time expired to deliver the victory. Moanalua signal called RJ Javar tossed for 318 yards and a touchdown, an Raiders running back Brock Hedani rushed for 97 yards and a pair of scores.