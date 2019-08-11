Statewide scores from week two of Hawaii prep football

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - With another weekend of high school football in the books, here’s a look at how teams throughout the Open, Division I, and Division II performed.
In what was a highly anticipated game, the #5 Kahuku Red Raiders held off a feisty Kamehameha Kapalama team 21-13 out on the North Shore.
Red Raider’s running back Zealand Matagi amassed 82 rushing yards on the ground to go along with a touchdown, while Warriors Kawika Clemente paced the Warrior rushing attack with 141 yards and a pair of TD’s.
Over in Salt Lake, Moanalua’s season opening 21-20 win against Iolani was one of the most exciting games of the weekend. Menehune field goal kicker Griffin Motas booted a 27 yard field goal as time expired to deliver the victory. Moanalua signal called RJ Javar tossed for 318 yards and a touchdown, an Raiders running back Brock Hedani rushed for 97 yards and a pair of scores.
Leilehua’s defense pitched their second consecutive shutout of the 2019 season with a 14-0 win over Kailua. Mules quarterback Kalei Akagi threw for 135 yards and a touchdown and Surfriders Samson Rasay mustered 43 receiving yards on what was a tough night for the Kailua offense.
Kalani defeated Kalaheo 31-7, for their second consecutive victory in back-to-back weeks. Falcons Nathaniel Balangitao had 57 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns, while Mustangs Bryson Johnson put in the lone score for Kalaheo.
Over on the Big Island KS-Hawaii defeated Waiakea 56-6
