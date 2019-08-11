Pearl City pedestrian crash sends 87-year-old to hospital in critical condition

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - An 87-year-old male pedestrian was transported to an area hospital in critical condition following a crash in the Pearl City area Saturday night.
The incident happened at about 8:30 p.m., in the area of Komo Mai Drive and Aamanu Street.
Police say a 74-year-old male driver was traveling northbound on Komo Mai Drive when he collided with the 87-year-old male pedestrian who was crossing the street from east to west.
The 87-year-old male pedestrian was not in a marked crosswalk at the time of the collision, according to investigators.
At this time officials say neither, speed, drugs, or alcohol appear to be contributing factors to this collision.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
