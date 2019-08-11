MPD: Waikapu woman killed in Ukumehame car crash

UKUMEHAME, MAUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 24-year-old woman from Waikapu was killed in a car crash Saturday evening in Ukumehame, according to the Maui Police Department.
The crash happened at approximately 4:43 p.m., on Honoapiilani Highway, 82 feet east of Ukumehame Firing Range Road.
Officials say, the collision occurred when a maroon 2008 Honda Accord traveling in the Wailuku direction on Honoapiilani Highway was passing left of center, travelling east in the west bound lanes
Investigators say, the Honda then veered further left colliding into a white 2018 Nissan Sentra, which pulled off the road and was within the west bound shoulder.
The Honda continued east into the dirt where it collided into a tree and rolled over.
The operator of the Honda Accord was identified by police as Aliya Hue Sing.
As a result of this crash, the 24-year-old died after being transported to Maui Memorial Medical Center.
Police say, no one in the Nissan Sentra was hurt.
Hue Sing was wearing a seat belt, according to investigators, and the involvement of speed, drugs and alcohol has not yet been determined.
This is Maui County’s 15th fatality compared 11 this time last year.
