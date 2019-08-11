Michelle Wie marries Jonnie West in California

BEVERLY HILLS, California (HawaiiNewsNow) - LPGA star Michelle Wie married Jonnie West in Beverly Hills Saturday, according to social media posts by the couple’s celebrity friends.
Wie, 29, is a Honolulu-native and has spent nearly half her life golfing professionally, having turned pro just before her 16th birthday.
She won her first major at the 2014 U.S. Open.
West, 31, is the son of basketball legend Jerry West, and works for the Golden State Warriors.
In June, after shooting the worst score of her professional golf career, a visibly emotional Wie told reporters she wasn’t sure how much longer she would be able to compete on the LPGA Tour.
Later that month Wie announced she was taking the rest of the year off from competitive play.
Wie has been battling hand and wrist injuries for some time.
