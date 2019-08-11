Man hospitalized after stabbing in Downtown Honolulu park

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man was hospitalized after being stabbed in a Downtown Honolulu park on Saturday night.
Emergency Medical Services responded to Aala Park at around 9 p.m., and found the man, who is believed to be in his 30s, with an apparent stab wound.
Paramedics say the victim suffered injuries to his upper and lower body.
He was taken to a trauma center in serious condition.
No word from police regarding any arrests or suspects.
