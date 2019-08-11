KRU baseball falls in Cal Ripken World title game

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - All good things come to an end, and unfortunately the ending wasn’t what KRU baseball was hoping for.
After winning the United States championship on Friday, Hawaii’s KRU baseball squad had world title aspirations heading into Saturday’s championship game against Mexico.
Unfortunately it wasn’t meant to be as Hawaii fell in the Major/70 Cal Ripken World Series in Branson, Missouri. The team made up of local 808 baseball standouts couldn’t muster much offense against an outstanding Mexico pitching staff.
After trailing by one run for much of the game KRu rallied off an off RBI by Noah Bernal in the fifth inning. However Mexico would respond with a pair of home runs in the following frame.
Despite not bringing home the world title, KRU baseball finished the tournament with six wins and just two losses, and is the US Cal Ripken champions.
