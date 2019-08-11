HPD Source: Juvenile arrested in purse-snatching attack that killed elderly woman

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Police have made an arrest in a manslaughter case that claimed the life of an elderly woman.
According to police sources a boy was taken into custody Saturday.
Police aren’t identifying the suspect because he is a juvenile.
The 85-year-old victim, Delores Corpus, was walking with her husband near Dole Middle School when she was thrown to the ground last month.
She died from her injuries days later in the hospital.
Authorities had previously released this surveillance video showing a male suspect fleeing the scene.
Anyone with further information about this case is asked to call Crimestoppers at 955-8300.
