Central East Maui advances to Little League World Series

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui is No Ka 'Oi in the West Regional.
The Central East Maui All-Stars beat Sunnyside, Arizona, 4-1 on Saturday in San Bernardino, California. The win locked up the West Regional title and automatically advanced the team to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, PA.
The team had multiple family and friends in attendance including Mayor Michael Victorino and his son former big leaguer Shane Victorino, who made the drive from Las, Vegas to support their hometown team.
The Little League World Series runs from Aug. 15-25 and all games will be broadcast live on ESPN.
