3 West Oahu rail stations nearly complete

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Construction on three of West Oahu’s rail stations are 85 to 95% complete, with the West Loch station being the closest to being finished, rail officials said.
“This station is probably the most furthest along. Actually, it’s closer to 95 percent complete," Andrew Robbins, the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation’s CEO, said of the West Loch station.
"We still have to put our fabric canopies up. But other than that we’re just doing finishing work.”
Rail officials gave the media a tour of the West Loch station and the UH West Oahu and the Leeward Community College stations on Friday.
Just a year from now, the rail authority plans to launch its interim service between Kapolei and Aloha Stadium.
The finishing work on the West Oahu stations include art designs that reflect the character and history of the station’s community and the canopies that will provide shade and rain protection for passengers.
Rail officials also gave a tour of the stations’ elevated passenger platforms, which will include safety features such as passenger screen gates to keep riders from accidentally falling onto the tracks.
They said the stations will be equipped with LED lights to save energy and that they’re looking to get private developers to install solar panels in the future.
